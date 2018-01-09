Sunderland crashes out of Dakar Rally lead

KTM Factory Team rider Sam Sunderland has retired from the 2018 Dakar Rally after crashing in tough conditions on day four of the event.

The hardest day for physical (and dusty) conditions forced a number of competitors to have accidents today, including rally leader Sunderland.

The Brit was on his way towards the end of the stage when he dramatically crashed out, forcing medics to call in the medical helicopter to evacuate him from the route due to complaints of severe back pain after the accident.

Following the incident the KTM Factory team confirmed on Twitter that Sunderland was heading to hospital for checks.