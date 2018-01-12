Taisko “Tade” Lario confirms WRC3 title challenge

Taisko ‘Tade’ Lario is set to take on the 2018 FIA World Rally Championship supporting WRC3 class this year in a Peugeot 208 R2.

The young driver from Helsinki has rallied since 2013 and will make his début on the world stage in the upcoming Rallye Monte-Carlo.

“It’s a great feeling!” exclaimed Lario. “Now that we have the opportunity to run in the World Championships, we will give everything and show our ability.”

There are a total of seven rounds in the WRC3 championship this season as Lario teams up with French rally squad CHL Sport Auto, for which he has previously competed with.

With 61 starts under his belt in the 208 R2, The Finn heads in to WRC3 with support from Peugeot Finland.

“We have signed an agreement with Peugeot and it’s great to continue with Peugeot Sport. Peugeot is a familiar car for me and I think it is the best car in the R2 category, considering the many challenging conditions.”

Tatu Hämäläinen will continue to co-drive for Lario, a partnership that started back in 2016, the pair have a clear goal for the start of the season.

“The goal is to win the world championship class, and the race season starts with the legendary Rallye Monte Carlo.

“I think the slippery conditions will suit us. This season I will take a big leap forward in my career and I would like to thank all the supporters and partners involved in the journey.”

Markus Vuolle, CEO of Peugeot Finland added, “We are delighted and proud that the talented and ambitious driver has picked Peugeot to compete.

“Tade is an exemplary Peugeot representative. The Rally is deep in the heart of Peugeot and we will support and encourage Tade throughout the championship battle.”