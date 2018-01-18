Teenage Star Burns Confirmed For 2018 Clio Cup

After an impressive third event spell in 2017, Bradley Burns will return for a first full campaign in the Renault UK Clio Cup this year.

Burns entered the series from Rockingham onwards last season, qualifying in the top five on his debut, before posting a fastest lap next time out at Silverstone.

The sixteen year old would impress further at the Brands Hatch GP season finale with second on the grid for both races, although a race one start-line incident ended his weekend prematurely.

Burns, who will remain with reigning champions Team Pyro for the season, said: “I’m really looking forward to being back on the grid as my age meant I could only do the final three events of 2017 – it was a shame it was over so quickly!

“We’re now planning on going to Spain with Pyro for some warm weather running which hopefully will mean we’re in good shape when we arrive at Brands Hatch for the opening two rounds in early April. My goal is the Graduates Cup for the younger drivers and hopefully some top-three results.”

Team Principal Mark Hunt commented: “In just three events, Bradley proved to be one of the revelations of the 2017 season. With more experience he has the potential to turn into a very special driver. We’re very excited about him being with us in 2018.”