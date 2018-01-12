UltraTek Racing Team RJN return to British GT with two Nissan 370Z GT4s

UltraTek Racing Team RJN have announced they will be returning to the British GT Championship in the GT4 class with their two nissan 370Z GT4s.

While it is not known who will be driving the second car, 2013 FIA WEC LMP2 champion and Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Martin Plowman has been confirmed alongside Kelvin Fletcher.

UltraTek Racing founder Richard Taffinder talked of the decision to pair Plowman and Fletcher after he was paired with Tim Eakin last season.

“Our decision to switch driver pairings enables us to fully realise the potential of the Nissan 370Z,” he said.

The cars will once again be run by Nissan’s factory team RJN Motorsport, this is a partnership Taffinder is happy to continue.

“RJN prepare a first-class car, and by partnering Martin and Kelvin, we are giving ourselves the maximum chance of success and silverware.

“This driver pairing does not change the goals I set for UltraTek Racing and our dream to progress with GT racing. I am still working closely and regularly with Martin, and it is yielding positive results.

“Plus as all our drivers work as a cohesive unit, sharing data and supporting each other, my development programme with Martin will stay very much on track as we move forward.”

RJN Managing Director Bob Neville added, “We’re delighted to be working with UltraTek Racing for a second season.

“It will be exciting to see what Martin and Kelvin can do when partnered, they are both very talented, and committed drivers and I know they will bring the best out of the 370Z.

“The partnership between ourselves and Martin really helped Richard develop last year, so this driver change is positive on both fronts.”

The opening round of this season’s British GT Championship takes place at Oulton Park in Cheshire on 31 March-2 April.