Zelos Targets Wins In Second Clio Cup Campaign

Dan Zelos has the top step of the podium in his sights after committing to a third season in the Renault UK Clio Cup with WDE Motorsport.

The Norfolk racer made his debut in 2016 with Ciceley Motorsport, before enjoying an upturn in fortunes following a move to WDE for 2017.

Zelos notched thirteen top ten finishes in eighteen starts last year, with a maiden pole position at Donington Park and first fastest lap at Thruxton.

The nineteen year old’s saved his best for last in the season finale at Brands Hatch GP, when he made a podium breakthrough with a pair of second place finishes.

With continued support from Evergreen Tyres, Zelos is now eager to score regular podium finishes this season and will kick off his pre-season testing at Brands Hatch in mid-February.

“As a driver, I feel completely different to how I did this time 12 months ago. Last year represented a huge step forward over 2016, and by the end of it, everything just clicked,” said Zelos.

“I’m now ready to maintain that upward trend. I had a great year with WDE in 2017, and there was never really any question of not continuing with them in 2018.



“I know WDE will give me the best package possible. I know that everybody in the team is fully behind me, and they have already signed up a couple of other quick drivers, so it’s all beginning to take shape.

“We need to pick straight up again from where we left off – battling for podiums and race wins on a regular basis. I want to be pushing for a top three championship finish come season’s end.”

WDE Team Principal Wayne Eason believes Zelos is “more than capable of fighting for the title” as he joins Luke Reade and Sam Osborne in their confirmed driver line-up.

“When he came to us last year, his confidence was at rock-bottom, but his potential was very clear to see – as his stunning qualifying form at Donington Park and Thruxton proved,” he commented.



“Dan was one of the very quickest drivers in the field and his racecraft is phenomenal. The next goal is to win races – and if you can win races, there’s no reason at all why you can’t challenge for the championship.”