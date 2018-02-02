Boccolacci Switches to MP Motorsport for 2018 GP3 Series Assault

MP Motorsport have confirmed the signing of Dorian Boccolacci for the 2018 GP3 Series.

It will be the Frenchman’s second year in the series, joining Niko Kari at the Dutch team which is to make its series debut this year.

Boccolacci was signed off the back of the strong performances he showed in 2017 in which he was a frontrunner from the off, finally claiming his first victory in the final round at Yas Marina.

“Joining MP Motorsport for my second GP3 season feels good,” said Boccolacci. “I know they are eager to show well in their debut season. The team brings a lot of experience from Formula 2 and Formula Renault 2.0. With Niko as one of my team-mates, I know we can spur each other on to great performances. I’m really looking forward to the season.”

Before making the jump into GP3, Boccolacci took two wins, two pole positions and seven podiums on his way to second place in the 2016 Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup, hwile also taking third in the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup.

In 2014, his debut in motor racing, Boccolacci took second place in the French F4 Championship before graduating to the FIA Formula 3 European Championship for 2015.

“We are happy to welcome Dorian into our team for 2018,” said Sander Dorsman, team manager at MP Motorsport. “He showed amazing speed in 2017 – from the first laps in pre-season testing he set a stunning pace, often the only driver capable of challenging the established frontrunners.

“With Dorian and Niko, it’s good to have two drivers that are well capable of achieving podium positions and fighting for victory. We can’t wait to work with both of them.”