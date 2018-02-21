Burns Becomes Latest BMR Clio Driver

Bradley Burns has received backing from reigning BTCC champions Team BMR for the 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup.

As previously announced, Burns will embark upon his first full campaign in the championship this year with Team Pyro.

Burns contested the final three rounds last year and starred with a fastest lap and a pair of front row starts.

“I am so excited and extremely grateful to be offered such a wonderful opportunity,” said Burns, who will receive coaching from Ashley Sutton.

“I’m very much look forward to being part of Team BMR. With their training and support I hope to gain some credible results throughout the 2018 season.”

BMR’s academy programme has had a presence on the TOCA paddock for a number of years, across many series.

Price follows Sutton and Senna Proctor in receiving support in the Clio Cup, while Harry Dyson got backing in F4 last year.

“I am delighted to welcome Bradley on board. He is certainly one to watch,” said Team BMR boss Warren Scott.

“We are confident that he has an exciting season ahead of him. The partnership of Team Pyro and the BMR Academy will give him the ideal platform to progress.”