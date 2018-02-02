Canada venue still owed for Red Bull GRC event – reports

The Ottawa Flying Club, which hosted last year’s Red Bull Global Rallycross Canadian double header are still awaiting payment from event organisers according to reports.

According to CBC, the club is owed $20,000 (approximately £14,000) from the series, despite it now being seven month since the event took place.

“[It’s] Incredibly frustrating,” said Chris Ricci, general manager and chief flight instructor. “For a small not-for-profit like us, [it’s] a huge hit to our ability to pay our staff.”

“At the end of the day, [we] received absolutely nothing for it,” Ricci added. “In fact, we lost five days worth of revenue.”

CBC reported that Red Bull GRC said that they had sent out a cheque previously, and another has been sent out since, although the Flying Club maintain that they were expecting to be paid before the event, which ran from June 16-18 last year.

The event was part of Ottawa 2017 – a year-long celebration of Canada as a nation. The head of Ottawa 2017, Guy Laflamme, reportedly said that the issue was being resolved, and all other suppliers for the event had been paid in full.

The double header event was the most popular event of the season in terms of crowd numbers, with an estimated 20,000 people turning out to see Canadian driver Steve Arpin race on home soil for the first time in his rallycross career. The Loenbro Motorsports driver won the first half of the event, but retired from the second main event on the final day.

Ottawa was absent from the recently-announced 2018 Red Bull GRC schedule, although one date was listed as to be confirmed. However, it is unlikely the series will return to Ottawa this year, despite Steve Ball, a co-chair with Ottawa 2017’s board of directors, claiming that talks were ongoing to bring the rallycross event back to Canada’s capital city.