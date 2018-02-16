Challenge Cup champion Ericsson continues with Fortec

Challenge Cup champion Hampus Ericsson will continue with Fortec Motorsport as he aims for the main British Formula 4 title.

The 15-year-old earned a free scholarship entry for this season after winning the Challenge Cup class last year. He claimed nine class wins and two overall podiums in his rookie season, finishing 10th in the overall standings.

This year he’s aiming for honours in the main championship.

“I am thrilled to be returning to the F4 British Championship after winning the Challenge Cup last season and can’t wait for the first round at Brands Hatch,” Ericsson said.

“I am excited to be back with Fortec after a successful 2017 season. Last year was a big learning curve for me. It was my first time in a single seater and I had to become familiar with all the British tracks.

“I feel very comfortable with the team and after some great finishes last year I’m confident we can work together to achieve a top result. I am doing everything within my power to prepare myself both physically and mentally for a competitive 2018 season.”

Ericsson has already begun testing for the 2018 season. In the first official test of the year he finished fifth fastest on a wet Brands Hatch Indy circuit, one of the circuits he didn’t race on last year.

The Challenge Cup class will not return this season, with organisers opting to reintroduce the rookie class from previous years.