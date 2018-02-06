Giuliano Alesi Remains with Trident for 2018 GP3 Series

Giuliano Alesi is the latest driver confirmed to the 2018 GP3 Series with the announcement he is to remain at Trident.

The Frenchman will also remain as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

It will also be his third season with Italian squad Trident.

A strong second season in GP3 last year proved an impressive campaign for Alesi, which rewarded him with three wins and fifth in the championship – the best placed non-ART Grand Prix driver.

“I am extremely happy to remain on board with Team Trident for the 2018 GP3 Series. I worked so hard with the team and the Ferrari Driver Academy in the last few seasons,” said Alesi. “My goal is now to reward them with some absolutely excellent results. I feel ready for a high-profile season.”

Team owner, Maurizio Salvadori, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce the extended collaboration with Giuliano Alesi. He has exquisite manners and he is an extremely professional driver with a brilliant future ahead. Our priority will be to support him with the utmost commitment and enable him to aim for the most ambitious goals.”

The first pre-season test takes place later this month on 21-22 at Le Castellet ahead of the start of the season at Circuit de Catalunya on 11-13 May.