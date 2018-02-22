Grady Steps Up Ginetta Ladder To GT5 Challenge

Connor Grady will return to Ginetta competition this season as he enters the GT5 Challenge as a privateer.

Grady competed in the Ginetta Junior Championship across three seasons, which he kicked off by contesting the second half of the 2015 campaign.

He became a regular top ten finisher through 2016 and took a breakthrough podium with a second place at Knockhill – which would be his sole Junior top three.

The seventeen year old was a consistent front-runner last year with five more top five finishes, but he missed the final two meetings after a nightmare triple DNF at Rockingham.

Weighing up his options for 2018, Grady would go on to compete in the inaugural running of the Renault UK Clio Cup Junior series last Autumn.

He would impress with a pair of podium finishes on the opening weekend at Snetterton, and remained a regular top six finisher in the remaining races.

The Surrey racer has elected to return to Ginetta competition this year though and joins fellow Junior graduates Charlie Digby and Scott McKenna on the GT5 grid.