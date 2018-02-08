Hamilton Pushing For The Front In 2018 Clio Cup

Nicolas Hamilton is looking to become a front-runner in the Renault UK Clio Cup as he returns to the series this season with WDE Motorsport.

The 25 year old competed in the Clio Cup back in 2011 and 2012, before enjoying a four weekend spell in the British Touring Car Championship in 2015.

HHamilton, the brother of four-time F1 world champion Lewis, would return to Clio competition last season with WDE, contesting five events across the year.

After finishing in the top fifteen in half of the races he competed in, Hamilton is looking for a step forward this season and will begin pre-season testing today (8th February).

“I’m super excited about getting back in a car as, after Silverstone last year, I was contemplating quitting motor sport all together,” said Hamilton. “I am so proud to have independently secured the support of my sponsors to give myself the best opportunity this year.

“Crucially for me, I’ll be doing some actual testing which I’ve never had an opportunity to do since I first started racing in 2011. I’m aiming to consistently be inside the top ten. I’m going into this season with a ‘fresh start’ and better prepared than ever.”

Hamilton is WDE’s fourth confirmed signing for the upcoming season, with Hamilton joining Sam Osborne, Luke Reade and Dan Zelos.

WDE team principal Wayne Eason commented: “We’re delighted to have Nic back as part of our team in 2018. I’ve never seen him so hungry to succeed and I strongly believe he can make considerable gains in his performances with us this year.”