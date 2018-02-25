Hockenheimring to Host 2018 NEC Pre-Season Testing & Media Day

Officials of the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup have chosen the Hockenheimring as the official venue for pre-season testing and Media Day in 2018.

Teams and drivers will get two days of running at the German track across the 14-15 March alongside drivers in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 Championship, with three hours of running costing €1,150 per car, per day, including the usage of a garage.

The opening day of the test is also designated as the Northern European Cup’s Media Day, which will include a number of press releases and social media posts that will showcase the latest talents and liveries for the 2018 season, which will get underway with the first race weekend at Zandvoort on 26-28 April.

“We’re delighted to be able to confirm our 2018 season will get underway at the Hockenheimring with two days of official pre-season testing and our Media Day to kick off the new campaign,” said Jurgen Evers, Series Manager.

“I’m equally pleased we’ll be sharing the venue with the Formula Renault Eurocup. This reinforces the positive relationship between the two championships, as well as giving our drivers an opportunity to assess both the competition and a potential next step in their motorsport careers.

“We have plenty more news to come in the following weeks, and everything is falling into place nicely ahead of the opening rounds at Zandvoort in April.”