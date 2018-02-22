Ilott Quickest in GP3 Afternoon Session as Paul Ricard Test Comes to a Close

ART Grand Prix‘s Callum Ilott ended the afternoon session of the GP3 Series test at Paul Ricard fastest.

Despite the Briton being quickest in the afternoon, the fastest time of the day – and the entire test – belonged to team-mate Anthoine Hubert.

In the opening 30 minutes of the session, Ilott was the first to exit the garage and was followed out by Hubert.

Jenzer Motorsport pair Tatiana Calderon and Juan Manuel Correa were next to hit the track as Dorian Boccolacci leapt to the head of the timing board.

Pedro Piquet briefly led the session, before Calderon become the first driver to dip below the 1m50 mark in the afternoon running.

As with the morning session at the halfway point of the session focus shifted to long run pace, although newcomer David Beckmann found half a tenth over team-mate Calderon to top the time-sheets.

ART soon stamped their authority, which allowed Ilott and Hubert to trade fastest laps before conditions started to worsen. With just an hour remaining of the session, a smattering of drizzle forced most of the teams back into the pits.

New team MP Motorsport, used the opportunity to send Boccolacci, Niko Kari and Leonard Hoogenboom out for some wet running with the majority of others following suit.

Due to the wet conditions Ilott’s fastest time remained unchallenged.

Hubert’s time was enough for second in the session, with Calderon, Piquet and Jack Hughes completing the top five. Beckmann was sixth ahead of Ryan Tveter, as Nikita Mazepin, Diego Menchaca and Alessio Lorandi rounded off the top ten.

Thus brings the opening pre-season test of 2018 to a close, with the paddock reconvening at Jerez de la Frontera on 14-15 March.