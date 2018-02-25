Jeff Gordon eyes up one-off NASCAR return

Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon has hinted at a return to track should the opportunity arise.

Gordon was last out on track in 2017 at the Rolex 24 at Daytona when he took victory with the Wayne Taylor Racing team.

His last NASCAR appearance came in 2016 when he returned for the first time since his retirement at the end of the 2015 season; Gordon stood in for the sidelined Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Since his retirement, the 46-year-old has made the move in to broadcasting, but speaking during a Q&A on Twitter yesterday a fan asked if he would ever consider a return to one of the lower tier series – NASCAR series – the Camping World Truck Series or the XFINITY Series.

“I always thought about maybe looking at an opportunity to drive a truck at Martinsville or a track like that.” said Gordon.

“I like the short tracks. But to do it on part-time basis at a like mile-and-a-half or a superspeedway (like Daytona or Talladega) – no, I’m happy to be up in the booth and out of the car right now.

“I’m enjoying myself and time with my family. I’ll let you know if that opportunity comes up at Martinsville, though.”

Martinsville Speedway was a favourite of Gordon, taking nine wins during his career, also marking his last trip to Victory Lane in the series in November 2015.