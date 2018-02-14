Jewiss fastest in British F4 testing at Brands Hatch

Ginetta Junior rookie champion Kiren Jewiss topped the times in a wet British Formula 4 test at Brands Hatch.

Jewiss, who was running with Double R Racing for the test, has not yet confirmed his plans for the 2018 season.

He topped the times in the morning session with a 52.976s lap time around the Brands Hatch Indy circuit, more than a second quicker than the next fastest driver, Arden’s Sebastian Priaulx.

Jonathan Hoggard was third quickest, ahead of Jamie Sharp and Hampus Ericsson.

With rain continuing throughout the day, only Dennis Hauger, Patrik Pasma, and Jack Doohan bettered their times in the afternoon session.

Red Bull Junior Hauger was quickest after the lunch break but his 55.868s lap was only quick enough for sixth overall.

Hoggard was second quickest in the afternoon session, followed by Priaulx and Pasma, who was also running with Arden following Carlin’s exit from the series.

Overall, Double R Racing’s Paavo Tonteri was seventh fastest, followed by Pasma and Sebastien Alvarez.

Doohan and Lucca Allen completed the order, with only 11 drivers taking part in the first official preseason test.