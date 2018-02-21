Joey Mawson Completes Arden’s GP3 Squad

Arden International have announced that Joey Mawson will race for them in the GP3 Series.

The Australian won the 2016 ADAC Formula 4 championship, and had strong showings in the 2016 British F3 Autumn Trophy and the 2017 MRF Challenged finishing second in both championships.

Preparations for the season are already underway as pre-season testing started today at Paul Ricard.

“It’s great news that Joey has joined Arden GP3 for the 2018 season” said Richard Dent, Arden GP3’s team manager. “This is a fantastic addition to the team this year and his career results have been impressive.”

For Mawson it is an opportunity to compete at the same events as the highest level of motorsport.

“I’m very excited to be joining Arden International for the 2018 GP3 season, to be able to race on the same schedule as Formula One is something that I’m thoroughly looking forward to,” said Mawson.

“I’m focused on putting everything that I learnt into practice to assist me in gaining more success in 2018.”

Pre-season testing continues tomorrow at Paul Ricard before moving to Jerez de la Frontera 14-15 March.

The final test is on the 17-18 April at the Circuit de Catalunya a month before the opening round of the season at the same venue.

Mawson joins French duo Gabriel Aubry and Julien Falchero in racing for the British team.