Juan Manuel Correa Remains with Jenzer in GP3 for 2018

Having joined the GP3 Series late into the 2017 season Juan Manuel Correa is to compete in the entire 2018 campaign.

For the final few events in 2017, the American joined Jenzer Motorsport and will return to the squad with knowledge gained of the car, series and race schedule.

“Making the jump to GP3 for the second half of last season will be beneficial for me this year. With my continued goal to move up the motorsports ladder, I feel comfortable heading into the 2018 season with the experience I was able to gain last year. Also, returning to the team that I learned so much from in 2017 is also very important and will be very helpful for our complete program.

“I learned a lot in 2017 and can’t wait to get started in the GP3 Series this season,” said Correa, who recently participated the five week long Castrol Toyota Racing New Zealand Series scoring multiple podiums, a pole position and two race victories. “My goal is to continue to improve on the experience that I gained last year and move up the grid. I had a great series in New Zealand where I was able to work with my same GP3 engineer that I had last year as well as will have in 2018. We made great use of the winter season to fine tune our teamwork and communication which will definitely help throughout the season.”

The first pre-season test takes place at Le Castellet 21-22 February as the ninth GP3 Series gets underway.