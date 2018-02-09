Julien Falchero Joins Arden’s 2018 GP3 Series Squad

Arden International has confirmed that Julien Falchero has joined the team for the 2018 GP3 Series.

The Frenchman debuted in the series in 2017 with Campos Racing, finishing fifteenth in the championship with the best result of fifth in the Sprint Race at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

“We are really pleased to secure Julien for his second season of GP3. He tested well with us in Abu Dhabi and worked well with the team straight away. His knowledge of the circuits and the Pirelli tyres means that we can hit the ground running.”

Falchero made his competitive motorsport debut later than most and 2018 will be just his fourth year competing. He spent two years in Renault 2.0 (Alps and Eurocup) before moving to the GP3 Series.

He will join his fellow countryman Gabriel Aubry in lining up for the British team.

Testing gets underway 21-22 February at Le Castellet, before two more tests at Jerez de la Frontera and Circuit de Catalunya.

The nine round season officially gets underway 11-13 May at the Circuit de Catalunya.