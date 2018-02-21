Junior Duo Move On To Ginetta GT5 Challenge

Scott McKenna and Charlie Digby are stepping up from the Ginetta Junior Championship to the GT5 Challenge this season with HHC Motorsport.

The duo will be part of a three car entry from the team as they return to the series for the first time since 2012, alongside rookie Gus Bowers.

McKenna had a brief spell in the Juniors last season, but made a big impression as a rookie with a front row start and a rookie win at Donington Park.

Digby meanwhile competed in the series for a season and a half, and picked up eight top ten finishes during his full campaign last season.

Bowers meanwhile will enter his first season of motorsport, with the seventeen year old having prepared with simulator experience and driver training.

HHC boss Charlie Kemp said: “I am really pleased with how the new GT5 team has come together. Three cars is just what we wanted and this championship fits perfectly with the clear GT direction the team is taking.”