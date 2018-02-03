Leonardo Pulcini Joins Campos Racing’s GP3 Squad for 2018

Campos Racing have announced that Leonardo Pulcini will join the team for the GP3 Series in 2018.

Pulcini has raced for the team in the past having clinched the Euroformula F3 Open with them in 2016 and is keen to repeat the success they saw.

Leonardo Pulcini: “I’m extremely proud and happy to be back with Campos Racing. They are a very important team for my career, because I learnt everything in racing with them. Besides, I already won with Campos. It’s my racing family for sure. I know they all are looking forward to helping me. We have put together everything and we approach a decisive season. I think we have a competitive package to be in win contention. We tested in Abu Dhabi and the car was rather competitive. The working method is great and I feel confident. I’m ready to start the season in style.”

“We are happy to welcome Leo at Campos Racing once again,” said Adrián Campos. “Besides he is a very talented driver. We expect a lot from him and our goal is to repeat our previous success together.”

Pulcini and new team-mate Simo Laaksonen will carry out the first collective testing in Le Castellet on 21-22 February. After two more tests in Jerez (14-15 March) and Barcelona (17-18 April), the season will kick off at the Circuit de Catalunya on 11-13 May.