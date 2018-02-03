Linnemann confirms Euro RX Supercar Programme for 2018

FIA European Rallycross Super1600 Championship contender Ulrik Linnemann announced on Friday that he has purchased an ex-Marklund Motorsport VW Polo Supercar for the 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars

Linnemann, who has competed in the Super1600 class of Euro RX for the last few seasons, will now move up to race in the 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars. This means that the Danish driver will now finally achieve the goal he set for himself three years ago.

Linnemann revealed the car at the 2018 Danish Motorshow, which confirms that this is the third ex-Marklund Motorsport VW Polo Supercar to be sold ahead of the new Euro RX season. Multiple Belgian Rallycross Champion Jochen Coox and FIA European Rallycross Touring Car Championship competitor Kjetil Larsen have also revealed that they have purchased cars from the team as well.

Linnemann spoke to Belgian rallycross website RXinside.be briefly on Friday where he revealed how happy he was to finally make the move to Supercars.

“This is really a dream come true! We worked really hard last winter and it feels really good to finally start the supercars! ”

During his time in the Super1600 class of Euro RX, the Danish driver has campaigned a Peugeot 208 S1600 as part of his Linnemann Motorsport squad and in 2017 he was partnered by Daniel Nielsen in a second Peugeot. Linnemann ended the year fifth overall in the standings, forty four points behind champion Krisztian Szabo in his Skoda Fabia.

However the Danish driver has made an appearance in the 2016 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars. There he was entered under the Linnemann Motorsport banner driving a Pailler Competition Peugeot 208 Supercar, where he finished in twenty third overall due to mechanical issues.

The 2018 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars gets underway at the Barcelona Grand Prix circuit in Spain on April 14 – 16.