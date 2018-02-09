Coma Announces Departure from Dakar Rally Sporting Director Role

Dakar Rally sporting director Marc Coma has announced he has opted to leave the role following the conclusion of this year’s edition of the event after three years in the job.

The Spaniard was a twelve-time competitor of the event in the bikes class, and has five victories to his name, including his final two attacks on the event in 2014 and 2015 with KTM, but retired on the back of that last win to take on the sporting director role.

“After being a competitor of the Dakar and winning it five times, it was wonderful to be able to discover it behind the scenes, to know what is behind its imposing decoration, the incredible gear that makes up the organisation of this unusual event,” said Coma on Friday.

“Being at the heart of the rally for three years, in contact with dedicated specialists and very professional, has taught me to appreciate the commitment shown by all the teams of the organisation in this unique event in the world.

“I can only wish that the Dakar continues to make us enjoy and dream for many more years.”

Coma, who worked alongside race director Etienne Lavigne, has been praised for the work he put in during his time as sporting director by Dakar Rally organisers Amaury Sport Organization (ASO).

“Amaury Sport Organization would like to thank you for the three years of joint work,” said the statement from ASO.

“Marc has put all his energy, knowledge and experience as a champion at the service of the Dakar, working hand in hand with all the members of the organisation, allowing each of them to benefit from their experience.

“Amaury Sport Organization wishes you much success in your future projects.”