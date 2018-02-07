Mason Law Steps Up to BSB with Team WD40

Mason Law will take part in the 2018 MCE British Superbike Championship after signing for the Team WD40 Kawasaki team.

The 22-year-old rode for the Sheffield-based team in the Superstock 1000 class last season, under the Stauff Quick Connect Academy banner, and ended the year in sixth place overall.

Law makes the move up into the premier class with the continued support of Kawasaki’s Team Green project, and he is looking forward to the challenge that awaits him.

Law said:

“First of all, it’s nice that I can remain within the GR Motosport family and also with Kawasaki UK for my first crack at the British Superbike Championship. I’ve come all the way from 250cc Motocross to British Superbike with Kawasaki, which is testament to my belief in their racing machinery and hopefully vice-versa.

“BSB is the pinnacle at British Championship level racing, so we have to be realistic coming into my rookie season. I have a lot to learn, but on a positive note, the fundamentals of the ZX-10RR are just the same, and I’m confident that the experience I gained last season in the Superstock 1000 class, will afford me a bit of a foot-up,”

With Law making the move to BSB, the team will now be searching for a replacement to compete in the Superstock 1000 Championship. Speaking about his new acquisition, team owner Brent Gladin said:

“2018 is going to be a good year for GR Motosport, we started working with Mason last year, and it quickly became evident to Geoff and I that he could be the first of our riders from the STAUFF Quick Connect Academy to earn a place on the Superbike.

“Mason is not only a great rider but he is a personable guy who is commercially astute which gives good prospects for the future. We have a two-year plan that will see Mason quickly rise through the BSB ranks!”

Law, a former 250cc Junior Cup and Stock 600 champion added:

“I’m not daunted by the challenge even though the series is packed with top class riders, but I’m not going to be disrespectful and make any rash predictions. It’s an interesting project for both myself and everyone at GR Motosport and the WD40 Kawasaki British Superbike Team. In truth, we are all buzzing with excitement at the prospect of getting started.”

The opening round of the 2018 BSB season takes place at Donington Park this Easter weekend, March – April 2, 2018.