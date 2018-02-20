Menchaca to Race in GP3 with Campos

Campos Racing have announced the signing of Diego Menchaca to their GP3 Series squad.

The Mexican moved to Europe to further his racing career, spending two seasons in England contesting in the Formula Renault and the BRDC Formula 4 series.

His relationship with Campos started soon after when he graduated to the Euroformula F3 Open with the Spanish squad. Before also competing in the World Series Formula V8 3.5 for the team.

“I’m very happy to be back with Campos Racing, in such a competitive environment as GP3 is. My relationship with the team has been built over the past four years, so basically they’re my family.”

As with new rival Tatiana Calderon, Menchaca is part of Escuderia Telmex the junior programme set up in 2002 by Carlos Slim – the man who masterminded Sergio Perez‘s career.

“We evaluated many different scenarios for the 2018 season which included Japan and also the USA, but in the end together with Escuderia Telmex and my backers we decided that what Adrián [Campos] offered was the best programme available for me this year. I know the team went through a couple of difficult seasons, but after being at the workshop over the past week it’s very clear to me that the potential for good results is there, I can’t wait for testing to begin.”

Adrián Campos, said: “We are proud to announce that Diego is making his comeback to our racing family at Campos Racing. For sure, he is making a step forward in his racing career and both parties have high expectations for the season ahead. Diego perfectly knows how Campos Racing works and we now have a strong trio of drivers to fight for ambitious goals in the 2018 GP3 Series. For our part, Diego will have our professionalism and commitment to meet his targets and achieve brilliant results together.”

Menchaca will get his first taste of the GP3/16 tomorrow in the first pre-season test of the year at Paul Ricard alongside new team-mates Leonardo Pulcini and Simo Laaksonen.