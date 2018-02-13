Morbidelli added to TCR BoP test line-up

Gianni Morbidelli will join Daniel Lloyd for this weeks’ TCR Balance of Performance test as at least 13 cars and 11 different marques are set to be ‘balanced’ around the Circuito Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.

Given the number of cars present at the test, it was considered too much work for Lloyd to carry out the tests alone, hence the addition of the well-travelled Italian touring car driver.

Whilst the Italian will undoubtedly be of massive assistance to the test, Morbidelli’s future in TCR competition seems even more unlikely having joined the test – he is still searching for a drive with no clear plans on the table as of yet.

Another expected addition to the TCR BoP test is a FIAT Tipo developed by TCR Italy front-runners Tecnodom Sport, having absorbed the assetts of the project from MRT by Nocetini at the end of 2017.

The car will face inspection from the TCR Technical Department to confirm that it conforms entirely to the TCR rule-book before it can take to the track officially.

Once the car has been officially homologated, it is expected to be presented following the tests with a total of 3 set to be produced should it pass with flying colours.