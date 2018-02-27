Olli Caldwell Moves to Prema for ADAC and Italian F4 Campaigns

Former F4 British Championship racer Olli Caldwell, will commit to a joint campaign in the ADAC Formula 4 and Italian F4 Championship‘s for the 2018 season.

The Hampshire born fifteen-year-old was not old enough to compete at the start of last season, but has spent the last eight months preparing for a full campaign in Formula 4. He joins Prema Powerteam, as he looks to challenge for the overall title.

Caldwell made his first single-seater appearance in British F4. Having been forced to sit out the Saturday race, he became the series youngest driver as he took to the grid on his fifteenth birthday at Croft. The half season saw him pick up 39 points, coupling it with campaigns in the Italian and German F4 series.

Prior to 2017 he had raced for a few rounds in the Ginetta Junior Championship having also spent his final year karting. This winter, he’s been racing the Formula 4 UAE Championship, collecting three wins in the first eight races. Despite being a title contender he pulled out after the second round.

In a PR statement, Olli Caldwell said: “I am extremely excited to be working with Prema for my 2018 season and am really looking forward to what I can achieve with such a great team. This is an amazing chance to make my International breakthrough and, with their superb on-track record, I can’t wait to be back on track to make it happen!”

Caldwell joins Brazilian rookie Gianluca Petacof and the returning Enzo Fittipaldi at the Prema team, with the latter recently being added as a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Angelo Rosin the Team Principal of Prema added; “We look forward to working with Olli this season. In addition to his driving skills, he already has a good amount of experience with different cars and environments. That’s quite impressive considering he is only 15. He has all that it takes to impress in 2018 – I can’t wait to see our team on-track to start preparations for the season ahead.”