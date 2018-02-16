Ryan Tveter Remains at Trident for 2018 GP3 Series

Ryan Tveter is to remain in the GP3 Series for a second year after the announcement he is to race for Trident for another year.

Last season the American secured three podium finishes, three separate top-5s, and eighth place in the championship standings to help propel Trident to second in the Teams’ Championship.

“I’m so happy to continue to race for Trident in GP3 and want to thank the team and my supporters for making this possible,” said Tveter. “Last year was a breakthrough season for me and a huge part of that was the support and focused environment in the team. Everyone works with common goal of fully supporting the driver to get the best results possible. That support really helps you to feel confident in yourself and the car underneath you.

“I narrowly missed out on my first win on a couple occasions, but nonetheless we achieved some fantastic results with great consistency. To stand on the F1 podium for the first time was something I’ll never forget and spraying the champagne after receiving your trophy doesn’t get old either. The team and I have high targets going into 2018 and I can’t way to get pre-season testing underway.”

Pre-season testing gets underway on 21-22 February at Le Castellet with the drivers hoping they will not be stuck in a snow storm like the Formula 2 drivers were during their shakedown there last week.