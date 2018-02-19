Signatech Alpine Release Super Season Line-Up

Signatech Alpine return to the LMP2 field with a single car entry for the FIA World Endurance Championship, bearing the #36 that it has run for the last two years.

This year marks the fortieth anniversary of Alpine’s 1978 24 Hours of Le Mans victory, giving the team the perfect motivation as they embark on the longest season the WEC has seen. Including two duels around the Circuit de la Sarthe and a trip to Florida for WEC’s inaugural 12 Hours of Sebring, Signatech will be battling hard to bring back the title that they claimed in 2016.

2016 FIA WEC LMP2 champion Nicolas Lapierre will be joined by Andre Negrao and Pierre Thiriet.

The #36 crew claimed one victory at the Circuit of the Americas in 2017, along with podium finishes at the 24 Hours Le Mans, 6 Hours of Nurburgring, 6 Hours of Mexico, 6 Hours of Fuji and 6 Hours of Shangahi.

The team will be looking to build on this and fight strongly in the championship until the final chequered flag drops at the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“We have put together a crew that combines speed and experience. Michael Van der Sande, Managing Director of Alpine, said as the 2018/19 driver line-up was announced.

“The 2018 season is all the more important as it marks the 40th anniversary of Alpine’s victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours and coincides with the initial deliveries of the Alpine A110.”

Philippe Sinault, Signatech Alpine Matmut Team Principal added, “Since the end of the 2017 season, we have been back at work preparing for the new season of the FIA World Endurance Championship whilst looking to up our game.

“We are very pleased to be competing with a fast, consistent crew. Nicolas Lapierre remains the ‘backbone’ and provides continuity for the technical team.

“The crew is completed by Pierre Thiriet, an excellent Silver driver, with whom we have wanted to work for a long time.

“Compared with previous seasons, we are going to be able to build on our experience, since we are using exactly the same car as in 2017.

“This means we will save a lot of time in fine-tuning the set-up of the car at the various circuits. We will certainly be aiming to reclaim the titles!”