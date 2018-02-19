Tatiana Calderon Joins Jenzer Motorsport’s GP3 Squad

Tatiana Calderon is the remain in the GP3 Series after signing for Jenzer Motorsport.

It will be the Colombian’s third year in the series having made her debut with Arden International in 2016 before moving to DAMS in 2017.

Calderon tested for the team in the post-season test at Yas Marina Circuit – as well as for champions ART Grand Prix – due to DAMS’ exit from the series.

“I’m extremely happy to be racing with Jenzer in GP3 this year. They have a great history in the series; last year they had a really successful season, and everything went really well when I tested with them last year. I like the way they work, and I think together we can make a great combination and be very competitive,” said Calderon. “I’ve also been working really hard during the winter to be as ready as possible, as both the team and I want to be challenging the front-runners. I want to thank Escuderia Telmex and Coldeportes for their support in making this possible, hopefully, we can enjoy a really great year together.”

Escuderia Telmex is the largest Latin American driver programme set up by Carlos Slim, the man behind Sergio Perez‘s career, in 2002. Calderon also receives support from the Colombian government through Coldeportes.

Her off track antics will also be keeping her busy, following the announcement that she has joined the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission as driver representative as well as the FIA Drivers’ Commission.

Team founder, Andreas Jenzer, said: “I was hoping to sign Tatiana back in 2016 when she tested for us the first time, because we knew we would have a very competitive Team. Now I am very happy Tatiana joins us for the 2018 campaign. I am sure with her experience she will be able to contribute on the technical and driving side. I would say is not that we understand the female-driver situation, which is a bit harder than for boys, but we already proved in the past with other female drivers that have raced at Jenzer Motorsport that we can do a very good work. I am sure we will have a very successful season if we work hard together.”

Pre-season testing for the new GP3 season begins at Paul Ricard on 21-22 February.