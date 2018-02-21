TCR UK “creates a great opportunity” – Rob Huff

2012 World Touring Car Champion Rob Huff has said that he is a big fan of the TCR class and believes that TCR UK will create opportunities for racers to get on the touring car ladder.

Huff will be driving a Volkswagen Golf GTI for Sébastien Loeb Racing this year in the FIA World Touring Car Cup and will be one of the main challengers for the title race.

“For national racing, it creates a great opportunity to get to grips with the cars and the move up the racing ladder into TCR Europe or WTCR,” said Huff, speaking on the TCR UK website.

“Learning how to race a TCR car and then be able to take the same car you’ve become familiar with straight into that championship if you want, just like Super 2000 was back in the mid-00s.

“That’s why I think the TCR UK Touring Car Championship will be a great starting point for racing drivers in the UK who want to follow that path” he explains.

“TCR is a fantastic formula for Touring Car racing,” adds Huff. “When I first raced one at Macau two years ago, it was a brilliant experience. It’s not the kind of track you’d want to try and learn a new car on, but that’s the beauty of TCR, they’re easy to pick up and go for any professional racing driver.

“I had a lot of success with them last year too; our team were quick straight away in the Volkswagen at another ‘racer’s track’, Spa-Francorchamps.

“The racing in TCR is always incredible. Absolute door-to- door, nail-biting stuff, which is what you love as a driver, and this will definitely translate from last year’s TCR International Series to the new WTCR this year.”

The TCR UK season begins at Silverstone on Easter Sunday.