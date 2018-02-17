Team HARD to field two-car GT4 entry

Team HARD has confirmed a two-car line-up for the 2018 British GT championship.

Aiming to bounce back after a difficult 2017, the team will run two Ginetta G55 in the GT4 class.

Three drivers with GT4 experience have already been confirmed for 2018, though no names have been announced yet. Team HARD has revealed it will field an all silver pairing in one car, and a “star of the future in the second”.

Team boss Tony Gilham is confident his team can return to the success of 2016, when it won the Teams’ championship.

“GT4 is growing at a very fast rate and the level of competition is very high,” he said. “We are under no illusions how strong the grid will be this year but are more than ready and as a team we are always up for the challenge.

“I think the rise of interest in the GT world as a whole and especially GT4 makes it a very appealing career move for up and coming racing drivers. Couple that with our unique concept as a team and that is arguably one of the best overall packages available.

Team HARD is one of eight teams already confirmed for the 2018 GT4 class, but its place on the grid wasn’t certain.

“It was touch and go for a while as to whether we had our two cars accepted for 2018,” said team manager Gary Allen. “The appeal of GT racing and the SRO package has meant that the series is in fact over-subscribed, so it was a case of working as hard as possible to make sure we were in the best shape possible for 2018 following approval of our entries.

“We now have a dedicated GT factory and have built a very strong infrastructure as we look to challenge again for the team championship we won in 2016.”