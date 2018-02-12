Tommy Bridewell returns to Halsall Racing Suzuki

Tommy Bridewell has made his return to the Halsall Racing Suzuki team ahead of the 2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

Bridewell has a long history with team owner Martin Halsall, and this will be the third time that the 29-year-old has been with the team.

The duo last worked together in 2016, with Bridewell achieving two podiums for Halsall and the Bennetts Suzuki squad in 2016. That season, Bridewell was using the dated GSX-R1000 machine, however 2018 will see him using the latest edition of the GSX-R.

Speaking about the move, Bridewell said:

“Martin and I have always stayed close friends, and when we first spoke about working together again, I said I would like to be back on a Suzuki. Martin went out and sorted it, and he got my Italian mechanics back, which is so important to me.”

Bridewell endured a difficult season last year with the Team WD40 outfit, but he believes that he is in a strong position to bounce back and challenge for podiums in 2018. Bridewell added:

“Now I believe we have all the tools for the job. I’m feeling very confident that we can be fighting for the podium from Round One. I’m very pleased to be back with the Movuno.com Halsall Racing outfit and I’m just eager to get out there now. I can’t wait to see what we can do, and I’m certain we can be serious contenders from the outset this year.”

Halsall Racing are returning to Suzuki after one season with Yamaha and team owner, Martin Halsall, is excited about the season ahead:

“I’ve wanted Tommy back since we left BSB at the end of 2016, and I’ve also felt we had a lot of unfinished business with the Suzuki, so this is probably my dream team combination.

“We’ve put a fantastic team in place, we’ve got the Italians back and we are here to fight for the title. I’ve always believed in Tommy and what he can do, and I believe this year will be our best yet.”

Bridewell is joined by Tom Ward, who will be competing in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship for the team. Ward will be making the step up to 1000cc power after a solid 2017 in British Supersport, and is looking forward to getting to grips with the extra power.

Ward commented:

“I’m super excited to be part of a team this year as I’ve been a privateer for the last couple of years,” he said. “It’s such a great opportunity, stepping up to a team with such a wealth of experience and to have Tommy as my team-mate.

“It will be a new challenge as I’ve not ridden a 1000 before, but I feel it will suit my riding style. I’m really looking forward to throwing a leg over the new Suzuki and we will hopefully get a good base for the bike when we go testing, so I can hit the ground running at Round One.”