W2R Sign Campbell-Smith and World Karting Champion Brett Ward

Brett Ward, who last season won the Rotax Max Challenge Final, will make the step up to Sportscars this year in the Ginetta GT5 Challenge with W2R Motorsport. The outfit also announced that Adrian Campbell-Smith will return to defend his GT5 AM title.

W2R, formerly known as Want2Race, will hope to build on the G40 Cup and AM class wins they won with Michael Crees and Campbell-Smith last year. Even with Ward entering the Pro class, he’ll be expected to be fighting towards the front throughout the year.

The 20-year-old from Middlesex has been one of the world’s top karting stars for some years now, winning the Rotax Final and the IAME Euro Series – X30 Senior class last year.

“I’m really excited to make the step from karts to cars this season, I’m in good shape and definitely ready for the challenge. Our pace winter testing with the team was very strong, and the cars really suit my driving style. I just can’t wait to get on the grid at Oulton Park and go racing.” said Ward.

W2R boss Ben Hyland said; “Signing a top professional karter such as Brett is a positive step forward for us at W2R Motorsport, we have enjoyed success at each championship and Ginetta series we have entered and now look to quickly getting Brett running at the front of GT5, we aim to win races.

“Our pre-season testing programme has started well and, along with our championship winning technical team and driver development coaches, we are all working hard together to achieve our goals.”

Meanwhile Campbell-Smith, will hope to continue his GT5 success. Having previously won the GRDC class and become vice-champion in GRDC+, the 44-year-old will return to W2R.

“Getting away to race is simply the best feeling ever and working with such a great team around me is an absolute pleasure. A highlight this year will be returning to Spa-Francorchamps, which is a spectacular circuit to race on and always a great weekend.” commented Campbell-Smith.