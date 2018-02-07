Westbourne Eye Ginetta Expansion Alongside Clios

Westbourne Motorsport could compete in the Ginetta Junior Championship this season as they consider an entry into the series alongside their dual programme in Clio Cup competition.

Westbourne have been stalwarts on the BTCC support package in the Renault UK Clio Cup, as well as being a key team in the Michelin Clio Cup Series.

The Worthing-based outfit have been regular race-winners in the Clio Cup since 2009 and narrowly missed out on title success in 2011 with James Colburn.

Alongside this, the team have competed in the Clio Cup Series since its inception in 2013, winning the title in 2016 with James Dorlin and narrowly missing out on defending it with Anton Spires.

Dorlin has been named as the team’s first driver for the 2018 UK Clio Cup and is targeting a championship challenge as the team look for title success on two fronts.

Alongside this, the team have an expansion into the Ginetta Juniors on their radar, which would mark their first time competing in Ginetta competition.

“The team have got another busy season ahead and plenty of opportunities to challenge for race victories and for titles,” said team principal Richard Colburn.

“In the Renault UK Clio Cup we’re set to run two serious championship contenders and in the Michelin Clio Cup Series we have a number of drivers who could lift the title.

“We’re still looking to finalise our driver line-ups to compete in the Renault UK Clio Cup Junior and the Ginetta Junior Championship.

“As triple champions in the junior categories of national racing we’re confident there are no teams better equipped to develop the next generation of national motorsport stars.”