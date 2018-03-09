Andreas Bakkerud set to race at 2018 British Rallycross opener

FIA World Rallycross star Andreas Bakkerud is set to join the 2018 Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship field along with fellow world competitors Sébastien Loeb and Timmy Hansen as they look to make the most of the new Silverstone circuit.

With Team Peugeot Total already announced, the opening round of the national series had gained extra publicity, as teams gather as much information about the new addition to the rallycross calendar ahead of the Speedmachine Festival in May, the fourth round of World RX.

This isn’t Bakkerud’s first outing in the British series, having taken on the RX150 buggy class last season at Pembrey.

The popular Norweigen will be driving the new EKS Audi Sport S1 against the field of fourteen competitors, (plus one more possible addition).

Aside from the Peugeot duo, some other familiar World RX names will be racing at Silverstone including Guerlain Chichent – who will be racing his Renault Clio R.S. RX rather than the Megane R.S. RX which will make its debut when the WRX season gets underway, Oliver Bennett in his Ford Fiesta, Ollie O’Donovan in his Fiesta and Albatec Racing owner-driver Andy Scott to name a few.