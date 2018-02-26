Loeb and Hansen set for British Rallycross opener

The entry list for the opening round of the 2018 Toyo Tires MSA British Rallycross Championship at the new circuit at Silverstone has been released, featuring a number of FIA World Rallycross Championship regulars.

Rally legend Sébastien Loeb and team-mate Timmy Hansen are entered in their Team Peugeot Total 208‘s along with Guerlain Chichent in his Renault Clio R.S. RX.

Oliver Bennett is also on the entry list but will be driving his Ford Fiesta rather than Mini that he will be driving on the world stage.

Mark Higgins makes his supercar debut in the Albatec Peugeot 208, alongside team-owner Andy Scott.

Other familiar Supercar names also feature on the entry list with Ollie O’Donovan, Andy Grant, Steve Hill, Kevin Proctor, Mad Mark, Julian Godfrey, Roger Thomas, and Mike Manning completing the line-up.

Sixteen entries feature on the Supernational Championship which includes the Super1600 class.

Seven drivers will take on the Junior championship in Suzuki Swifts while another familiar name in the World Rallycross arena takes on the Swift Sport Championship in one-off appearance.

Voice of World RX Andrew Coley will be joining the other twelve Swift entrants as they take on the challenge of the new Silverstone circuit.

The BMW Mini Rallycross Championship features twelve entrants while ten drivers bring their classic machinery as they compete across Retro Rallycross and Super Retro Rallycross.

Four entrants in to the RX150 buggy class will also take part over the weekend.