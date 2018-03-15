Aurelien Comte to drive Peugeot TCR with DG Sport

Frenchman Aurelien Comte will race in World Touring Car Cup this season with DG Sport, becoming the first driver to compete in the series in a Peugeot TCR.

Comte joined the team for the final two races in the TCR International Series last season in Dubai, and earlier this week became the first driver to be confirmed by DG Sport, who are the first team known to be running the Peugeot 308 TCR.

The 29-year-old has helped DG Sport develop the two cars it will run in 2018, and believes that there is a big improvement over the Peugeot TCR he drove last year.

“Having been involved in the development of the two cars, I’m well placed to confirm that my 2018 mount in no way compares with its predecessor,” said Comte. “Engine, chassis, aerodynamics: it boasts an enormous progress in all fields.

“It goes without saying that the Balance of Performance will contribute to levelling out the chances of the different competing models. It might be worth waiting until after the collective tests in Barcelona at the end of the month to draw up a more precise picture of the strengths present. But I’m confident: the Peugeot 308 TCR is well-born and will give its rivals the run around.”

DG Sport has also announced this week that 23-year-old Mat’o Homola would be joining Comte for the upcoming WTCR season. Homola competed with DG Sport for the full TCR International Series season in 2017, finishing 11th in the drivers’ championship.