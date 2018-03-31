Button to make historics debut with JD Classics

Formula 1 champion Jenson Button will make his historics racing debut this year, competing at the Le Mans Classic and Goodwood Revival.

Button, who is currently racing in the Japanese Super GT championship, will join JD Classics for both events.

JD Classic will field an ex-Tom Walkinshaw Racing Jaguar XJR-9 for the Le Mans Classic, which takes place in early July.

The chassis, #688, already has already taken a number of top results, including second in the 1988 1000km of Spa where it was driven by Martin Brundle, Johnny Dumfries, and Jan Lammers.

“It’s an absolute pleasure for us to have Jenson racing with us twice this season,” said JD Classics founder Derek Hood. “I know the talented engineers working in our race shop in Maldon are some of the best in the world, so Jenson will have all the technical support he needs.

“We’re proud sponsors of both Le Mans Classic and Goodwood Revival because we believe they deliver some of the best history motorsport action on the calendar – having Jenson racing at both just goes to show why.”

The team is yet to confirm what Button will be racing at the Goodwood Revival in September, but it has previously raced cars such as the Jaguar E-Type Lightweight and Cooper T33.

JD Classic has enjoyed multiple successes in the historic racing field, including victories in the Spa Six Hours and Monaco Historique.