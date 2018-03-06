Carl Swift becomes first entrant in TCR UK’s DSG Trophy

Carl Swift confirmed over the weekend that he will be racing in TCR UK this season and will be eligible for the DSG Trophy.

The DSG Trophy, which was announced last week as part of the 2018 rewards package, is open for drivers competing with a DSG transmission. The winner of the trophy will receive a free sequential gearbox.

Swift had bought a CUPRA TCR DSG from Seat during the winter in preparation to competing in TCR UK’s inaugural season.

“I wanted to step up for this year and try a higher profile championship,” said Swift. “My initial thought was the Clio Cup but when TCR UK was announced I knew that it was right for me and so I started looking for a car.”

The 35-year-old shared his concerns about competing with DSG transmission with TCR Series chief Marcello Lotti during a meeting last week between organisers and teams. He described the meeting as very promising.

“I mentioned to him at lunch that since the BoP will probably never fully balance the DSG cars, a trophy for the best DSG car would be something to differentiate them. ‘Leave it with me’ he said.

“Thirty minutes later, he had arranged the €20,000 sequential gearbox upgrade as the prize for the top DSG car in the championship”

Finlay Crocker, Lewis Kent and Darelle Wilson have all announced their involvement in TCR UK this year, which starts at Silverstone on April 1.