Coates Joins Pyro For 2018 Title Charge

Max Coates returns for a third season in the Renault UK Clio Cup this season with a title challenge in his sights are joining multiple title-winning squad Team Pyro.

The former BTCC racer has been a front-runner in the series for the last two seasons, having taken a breakthrough win at Croft on his way to third in the standings in 2016.

Last year, the North Yorkshireman would add two more victories at Donington Park and Rockingham as he secured another top four championship finish.

The 24 year old contested those two campaigns with Ciceley Motorsport, but for 2018 he has made the transition to the reigning champions Pyro.

“It feels great to get a deal done with Pyro – they’ve won six of the last eight Clio Cup titles and are the most successful team in the championship’s history,” said Coates.

“I did look at a few other options for 2018 but, pound for pound, nothing beats the Clio Cup when it comes to value for money and keeping a driver sharp.

The cars remain the closest you’ll get to a touring car and the racing is very similar too with plenty of wheel to wheel action. You can’t beat that.”

Coates’ addition to the Pyro ranks means the Leicestershire outfit now has a formidable four driver entry, with Daniel Rowbottom, Bradley Burns and Zak Fulk alongside him.

“Max is a real coup for our team – he has been among the stand-out acts these past two seasons,” said Pyro boss Mark Hunt.

“He adds real strength to our line-up as we aim to defend our Entrants Trophy crown. I am also confident he will be right in the fight for the drivers’ title, too.”