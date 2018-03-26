Daniel Lloyd to contest Silverstone TCR UK round for WestCoast Racing.

WestCoast Racing have confirmed that for the first meeting of the 2018 TCR UK Touring Car Championship they will run a third Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR alongside Jessica and Andreas Bäckman for former TCR International driver Daniel Lloyd in a one race deal.

The 26 year old competed in the final half of the 2017 TCR International series with Lukoil Craft-Bamboo Racing scoring a best result of second place at Oschersleben on the way to 15th in the drivers standings.

Despite driving a Seat León TCR last year, Lloyd says he won’t be doing any testing in the WestCoast Racing Golf before the inaugural TCR UK race at Silverstone over Easter Weekend.

Undoubtedly confident in his ability with the car, Lloyd also hopes that this one race deal could lead to a season long seat if he has a strong weekend at Silverstone.

“I’m really excited about TCR UK and joining one of the most professional teams in the field,” said Lloyd. “It’s a one-off entry at present because of the budget situation, but I really hope it’ll become a full-season campaign as I had a good time in TCR International last year and I’ve had good sponsors in the UK in the past so it’ll be great to build up a UK programme again.

“The Volkswagen Golf isn’t too dissimilar to the SEAT I drove last year; it’s good that the cars are so alike as we haven’t been able to do any testing because the entry was such a last-minute deal.”



Dick Jönsson-Wigroth the WestCoast team owner is pleased that his team will run three cars at Silverstone and was also very complimentary of Lloyd.

“We’re all really pleased to be adding a third car for the opening TCR UK races, particularly for such a talented driver as Dan,” said the team owner.

“I thought he was one of the best talents in the TCR International Series last year and so I’m delighted that he’ll be in a WestCoast Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI for Silverstone. It’s currently a one-off entry, but I’m keen to expand his programme to a full season in TCR UK.”

The first TCR UK race at Silverstone takes place over Easter Weekend 31 March to the 1 April.