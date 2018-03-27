Darelle Wilson to lead Vauxhall’s charge into the TCR UK Series

29 year-old Darelle Wilson is the latest in a long line of drivers to announce that they will be competing in the inaugural TCR UK Series. What makes Wilson’s entry all the more exciting, however, is the news that Vauxhall will become the sixth manufacturer to be represented in the championship (so far).

Having tested the car in Germany recently, Wilson will be piloting the Vauxhall-branded edition of the Opel Astra TCR; a car which has already proven its pedigree in various TCR championships across the European continent and beyond.

Wilson’s racing history is a rather varied one. From Formula Ford, to Britcar, he was even part of ‘Team 48′ – an outfit set up by the ex-footballer trio, Luther Blissett, John Barnes & Les Ferdinand. It was a venture which they hoped would lead to a British Touring Car Championship entry back in 2008, but unfortunately, the team never got on to the track.

Consistently though, Wilson has appeared more often than not in the Volkswagen Racing Cup. Last year, he finished 5th in the overall drivers’ championship with 1 win to his name; a record which indicates that he’ll certainly be one to watch behind the wheel of a TCR car.

Clearly eager to get racing, Darelle Wilson said, “My aim is still to aim for the skies. I’m very much looking forward to whatever life throws at me and winning races in such a strong, competitive and highly regarded championships all over the world.

“The TCR UK championship will hopefully attract the sponsors I need to progress. Finishing on a high in the VW Cup, I can only hope to carry on and have the same success in TCR UK.

“The entry is based around a family team, so the budget needed is quite low, but I’m still looking for sponsors to come on board and enjoy the journey with us.“