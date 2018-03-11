Davis and Wilson to make VW Racing Cup Return

Two more drivers have been added to the VW Racing Cup roster, with Toby Davis and Matthew Wilson making their return to the series for 2018.

Davis made his debut in 2016, stepping up from karting with Team HARD. Racing. A strong maiden campaign, in which he won only his second race, saw him finish seventh in the overall standings.

Having only competed a part-season with HARD last year, Davis will hope to return to the front full-time in 2018.

“I’m very excited about 2018. Bringing a new partner on board is fantastic and C.L.E.A.N CCS are a great company with a wide range of commercial cleaning services. The team and I are looking forward to working with them on many different levels and to have a large part of the budget in place is a fantastic position to start the season with.”

Tony Gilham, Team HARD boss, added, “Toby has been an integral part of the team for the last two years since winning our scholarship in 2016. He has become an important team member both on and off track and we are so happy to be able to help put a championship assault together for 2018”

Meanwhile, at the JWB Motorsport team, Matthew Wilson will move to the team, after sparse appearances over the past two seasons, in which he was podium contender.

Speaking about the announcement, he said; “I’m entering my fourth full season racing Volkswagen’s competitively, progressing each year and finishing 2017 with back to back podiums at Oulton Park in VAG Trophy with the help from J W Bird Motorsport.”

He is not JWB’s only driver, with karting graduate Ruaridh Clark joining Wilson and the previously announced Tony Prendergast.

This year, the championship will not only support the British GT, but also the new TCR UK series, sharing the new Touring car series opening weekend at Silverstone. They will also return as the headline to the Deutsche Fest. event at Brands Hatch, concluding once again at Donington Park in support of the GT.

2018 VW Racing Cup Calendar