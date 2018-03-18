Moto2

Dominant Marquez Claims Qatar Moto2 Pole

Alex Marquez - Photo Credit: EG 0,0 Marc VDS

Alex Marquez dominated the opening Moto2 qualifying session of the season to take pole position in Qatar. The Spaniard led virtually throughout the session to claim his fourth pole in the intermediate class ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri with pre-season title favourites Francesco Bagnaia and Miguel Oliveira close behind.

Oliveira had made the brightest start to the session which took place under floodlights, setting a 2:01.041 in the opening ten minutes, but from the moment Marquez edged ahead on a 2:00.641, the identity of the polesitter was in very little doubt. To underline his superiority, Alex extended his lead still further five minutes from the end, giving him a half-second cushion over the field.

Instead, the focus shifted to the battle for second with Baldassarri pipping Bagnaia with his final lap of the evening, just three tenths shy of Marquez. Bagnaia still maintained a front row spot despite a late burst from Oliveira, the two split by just three thousandths of a second and both expected to contend for victory tomorrow.

Fifth spot went to the impressive Romano Fenati who made an impressive start to life in the intermediate class. The Italian will start just in front of series returnee Danny Kent who emerged from the pack late in the session to secure sixth on the grid. Jorge Navarro lines up seventh ahead of Mattia Pasini and Marcel Schrotter while Sam Lowes, another rider returning to the class, will start tenth after a crash midway through qualifying blunted his progress.

 

Moto2 Grand Prix of Qatar: Qualifying Result

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
173. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS2:00.299
27. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexPons HP402:00.607
342. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR462:00.843
444. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo2:00.846
513. Romano FenatiKalexMarinelli Snipers Team2:00.899
652. Danny KentSpeed UpBeta Tools - Speed Up Racing2:00.965
79. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto22:01.038
854. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team2:01.062
923. Marcel SchrotterKalexDynavolt Intact GP2:01.129
1022. Sam LowesKTMSwiss Innovative Investors2:01.167
1197. Xavi ViergeKalexDynavolt Intact GP2:01.176
1287. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing2:01.252
1341. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo2:01.338
1424. Simone CorsiKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto22:01.351
1527. Iker LecuonaKTMSwiss Innovative Investors2:01.355
1620. Fabio QuartararoSpeed UpBeta Tools - Speed Up Racing2:01.404
1710. Luca MariniKalexSky Racing Team VR462:01.420
1832. Isaac VinalesKalexSAG Team2:01.421
1940. Hector BarberaKalexPons HP402:01.482
2064. Bo BendsneyderTech 3Tech 3 Racing2:01.562
2177. Dominique AegerterKTMKiefer Racing2:01.745
224. Steven OdendaalNTSNTS RW Racing GP2:01.936
235. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team2:01.954
2436. Joan MirKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS2:02.324
2589. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia2:02.433
2645. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia2:02.568
2716. Joe RobertsNTSNTS RW Racing GP2:03.233
2862. Stefano ManziSuterForward Racing Team2:03.263
2995. Jules DaniloKalexNashi Argan SAG Team2:03.453
3051. Eric GranadoSuterForward Racing Team2:03.516
3121. Federico FuligniKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto22:04.078
3263. Zulfahmi KhairuddinKalexSIC Racing Team2:04.780

