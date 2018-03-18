Dreyer & Reinbold Racing announces first Gold drivers

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has become the first time to announce drivers for the proposed new Red Bull Global Rallycross Gold class.

Teenagers Travis PeCoy and and Christian Brooks will return to the team for this season, with the some-time IndyCar operation set to announce at least one other driver before the season starts in June.

“I enjoyed my first season in the Red Bull GRC Lites season with the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team and I’m extremely excited to be back with this outstanding team in the Gold Class,” said PeCoy. “I learned so much last year working with our technical director Buddy Rice and our team engineer Jeff Britton on car setup, race management and keeping calm in the race car. I believe I can have a strong effort to compete for the series championship. That is my goal. But I also know that it will not be easy. The competition level will be very high in the GRC Gold class. But I can’t wait to get started.”

“My 2017 experience with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is incredible,” added Brooks. “We won three main events and had chance for many others. We were right in the fight for the championship down to the last race. I have worked with Buddy (Rice, DRR technical director) previously in karts and our understanding of racing strategy goes back several years. It has been a great experience with a top team. I’m so excited to come and compete in the new Gold Class. We can win the championship.”

Both drivers joined DRR last season with Brooks winning three races on his way to third in the final Red Bull GRC Lites standings, while PeCoy finished third in the points after a best finish of second in the Atlantic City main event and a heat race win.