Red Bull GRC to race at Lydden Hill in 2018

Red Bull Global Rallycross has confirmed the location of its season-ending double header at the end of the year.

As has long been rumoured, Lydden Hill will host the event on 27-28 October, which comes after the Kent venue was axed from the FIA World Rallycross championship in favour of Silverstone.

“Bringing Red Bull Global Rallycross to Lydden Hill’s historic venue makes perfect sense for the series’ long-awaited return to Europe,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne.

“Our teams and drivers are looking forward to battling it out for the championship on the circuit where the sport first began, so fans will be sure to see some of the most intense racing of the year over this double-header weekend.”

Lydden Hill is arguably the most important venue Red Bull GRC has ever raced at. The discipline of rallycross was invented at the facility near Canterbury in February 1967 as a made-for-TV event.

The race, which saw tarmac and loose surfaces combined in a circuit race for the first time, was won by Vic Elford in a Porsche 911. Lydden Hill has since gone on to host British and European rallycross championships as well as the World championship from its inaugural season in 2014 until last year.

“I’m delighted to finally confirm Lydden Hill as the venue for the final round of the 2018 Red Bull Global Rallycross Championship,” said Lydden Hill boss Pat Doran.

“Lydden has been at the forefront of rallycross for more than 50 years and we’ve invested in the sport throughout that time.”

“It’s fitting therefore that the GRC’s return to Europe is here, where rallycross fans will get the opportunity to see the best GRC has to offer, including the series’ signature 70ft table top jump, on our purpose-built rallycross track.

“We always receive great support from the motorsport fraternity, and I’m sure the fans will be out in force once again as we pull out all the stops to ensure the GRC season-finale is a sell-out success.”

The event marks the first time since 2013 that Red Bull GRC has raced in Europe. That year events in both Barcelona and Munich took place, alongside rounds in Brazil and the US.

The Checkered Flag understands at least two European drivers have expressed an interest in contesting the event as wildcards.