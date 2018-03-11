Ex-Ginetta Junior Ayres To Go Radical Racing

Anthony Ayres is set to race a Radical for the first time next weekend (17/18 March) with Mectech Motorsport, the team with whom he competed in the 2016 Ginetta Junior Championship.

The Essex driver raced with Mectech in the team’s only Ginetta Junior campaign to date, with strong progression over the season resulting in five top fifteen finishes in his last eight races.

Following a season away from competition, Ayres will return to action this year in the 750 Motor Club’s Bikesports Championship in one of Mectech’s Radical SR3’s.

The series, which caters for bike powered sportscars, kicks off around the Donington Park Grand Prix circuit, with Ayres excited to take to the grid in the lightweight 226bhp SR3.

“I am really looking forward to getting racing with the Radical, and very happy to be continuing with Mectech,” said Ayres.

“It’s going to be a massive jump up from the Ginetta as the car has a lot more downforce and power, but I am really looking forward to the challenge.

“Donington is a great track with some real high speed corners, so it will be good to see what the car can do. I’ve had limited testing, but I am focused on learning as much as I can from the team.”