F4 Rookie Champion Lorandi Returns for Title Assault

Italian driver Leonardo Lorandi will return to the Italian F4 Championship as he looks to challenge for the overall title. The 17-year-old was the series rookie winner last year and returns to BhaiTech for his second campaign.

Lorandi had a fruitful season last year, picking up the rookie win in all but two of the races. Those particular events proved to also be the only time he didn’t finish in the points, managing to never retire and picking up four podiums, one of which was an overall win at Adria.

His exploits were enough to clinch him sixth in the overall standings, losing out on fifth due to dropped scores. His success proved to be vital in the teams championship as well, with BhaiTech becoming the overall champions.

Prior to 2017, he had been a prominent face in the karting scene, winning the 60 Mini class of the WSK Master, Final and Euro Series all in 2012. He later went on to win the WSK ‘Night Edition’ in 2015 and the highly respected WSK Super Master‘s Series the year after.

“The confirmation at BhaiTech for this season makes me happy because I am aware of our possibilities and potential.” said Lorandi.

“The goals for 2018 are very high and if we work as we did in 2017 I’m sure that we will be able to achieve important results. It is key for me to stay in the same team for the second year of F4 racing because I know the working method and this certainly gives me an extra boost to do even better.

“After the success in the 2017 Rookie class, I want to try to win as many races as possible this year and still have continuity in the results, which was my strength in the last championship. There will be no stopping or relaxing!”

He joins Petr Ptáček and the Famularo brothers, Anthony and Alessandro as BhaiTech increase to four cars for the upcoming season. Taking the official number of entries up to fourteen.

His biggest competition will likely come for the Prema Powerteam, with Enzo Fittipaldi, the man who denied Lorandi a clean sweep of rookie wins last year, partnering the returning Olli Caldwell and Gianluca Petecof.