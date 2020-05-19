Formula Regional European ChampionshipItalian F4

Hungaroring Set to Open Reorganised Formula Regional European Championship Season

by Paul Hensby
Credit: ACI Sport

ACI Sport have announced a provisional schedule for the 2020 Formula Regional European Championship season, with the Hungaroring set to host the opening three races of the year on 10-12 July.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected championships across the globe, with the season having initially been set to begin on 24-26 April at the Circuit Paul Ricard.  The following rounds at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza and Vallelunga Circuit were also postponed due to the virus.

The round at Paul Ricard will now take place on the weekend of 21-23 August, before a trip to the Red Bull Ring on 11-13 September.  The Mugello Circuit in Italy will host round four on 2-4 October, with the Monza round now pencilled in for 16-18 October. 

The planned round at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which was set to be the season finale, has moved back a week from 23-25 October to 30 October-1 November, but there are now two events coming after the trip to Spain.

The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Imola) will host the penultimate round of the season on 20-22 November, while the season will now conclude in December, with Vallelunga hosting its rearranged round on 4-6 December.

The Italian Formula 4 championship has also been rearranged and is set to support the round at the Hungaroring before racing at Misano World Circuit on 31 July-2 August.  The championship will then re-join the support package of FREC at the Red Bull Ring, with the remaining rounds will supporting the series, with the exception of Barcelona.

